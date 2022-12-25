VIC

Carols by Candlelight slays but the Domain? On ya sleigh! 🛷

Destiny Rogers
carols by candelight
Image: Twitter

As usual, Anthony Callea triumphed at Carols by Candlelight despite the majestic Casey Donovan giving him a run for his sequins. Perhaps the best Carols by Candlelight yet, leaving Carols in the Domain trailing behind in yellow snow.

What is there to say about Carols in the Domain? A feast of advertising with the odd carol, and all hosted by some koch from morning television. Perhaps they should rebrand? The War on Christmas has a nice ring to it.

So back to Melbourne. Queer visibility was high with Anthony and Casey along with Tim Campbell, Beccy Cole, Rob Mills and Blake Appelqvist among others.

But we should address the one big letdown. That mistake in the program regarding the item described as a ‘comedy skit’.

a) Cross out the word comedy.

b) Fix the typo. The ‘k’ is a mistake.

Santa’s little helpers all agree that skit is bad shit.

Mark Kearney summed it up perfectly.

Now on to the highlights – and there were plenty.

Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir

The Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir singing in traditional Western Arrernte and Pitjantjatjara languages was undoubtedly the highlight on a night of many highlights. Sensational! Please ask them to return every year.

Also great performances from Mitch Tambo and Cody Simpson, everyone mentioned above and all the faithful Carols regulars. David Campbell and Brooke Boney also wonderful hosts and, unlike the Domain, nary a Xmas wrapping paper smoking jacket between them.

Alcohol poisoning

Sadly, however, despite his stellar performance, it appears Anthony Callea is responsible for a spate of ill health across the nation. Only seasoned drinkers could comply with one rule of this year’s Carols by Candlelight Drinking Game. “Take a sip for each sequin, crystal or diamanté you can see on Anthony Callea.”

Read also: Carols by Candlelight 2019. The Twitterverse goes 100% BITCH on Carols by Candlelight.

Carols by Candlelight 2020. Merry Bitchmas: the annual Carols by Candlelight Twitstorm.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

 

