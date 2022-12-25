Carols by Candlelight slays but the Domain? On ya sleigh! 🛷

As usual, Anthony Callea triumphed at Carols by Candlelight despite the majestic Casey Donovan giving him a run for his sequins. Perhaps the best Carols by Candlelight yet, leaving Carols in the Domain trailing behind in yellow snow.

What is there to say about Carols in the Domain? A feast of advertising with the odd carol, and all hosted by some koch from morning television. Perhaps they should rebrand? The War on Christmas has a nice ring to it.

So back to Melbourne. Queer visibility was high with Anthony and Casey along with Tim Campbell, Beccy Cole, Rob Mills and Blake Appelqvist among others.

But we should address the one big letdown. That mistake in the program regarding the item described as a ‘comedy skit’.

a) Cross out the word comedy.

b) Fix the typo. The ‘k’ is a mistake.

Santa’s little helpers all agree that skit is bad shit.

Mark Kearney summed it up perfectly.

Tonight’s Santa skit is brought to you by the writing team behind every Drag Race acting challenge ever. #carolsbycandlelight — Mark Kearney (@mnkearney) December 24, 2022

Now on to the highlights – and there were plenty.

Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir

The Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir singing in traditional Western Arrernte and Pitjantjatjara languages was undoubtedly the highlight on a night of many highlights. Sensational! Please ask them to return every year.

Also great performances from Mitch Tambo and Cody Simpson, everyone mentioned above and all the faithful Carols regulars. David Campbell and Brooke Boney also wonderful hosts and, unlike the Domain, nary a Xmas wrapping paper smoking jacket between them.

Our First Nations women, speaking to us in the language of the land, telling the stories of their culture through peaceful song & the intricate designs on their cloaks, creating harmony. A beautiful way to honour Christmas in Australia. Thank you, Channel 9 #carolsbycandlelight pic.twitter.com/57tfxVed4K — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) December 24, 2022

Alcohol poisoning

Sadly, however, despite his stellar performance, it appears Anthony Callea is responsible for a spate of ill health across the nation. Only seasoned drinkers could comply with one rule of this year’s Carols by Candlelight Drinking Game. “Take a sip for each sequin, crystal or diamanté you can see on Anthony Callea.”

Back by semi popular demand- the annual Carols by Candlelight Drinking Game. Rules below pic.twitter.com/tI0Kb1oRV5 — Gemma Watts (@gemkwatts) December 23, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.

