Carlotta’s Farewell Tour: final shows of the Living Legend

Australian Living Legend Carlotta retires this September. But as the title of her show says — she’s not dead yet, darlings. Following her amazing career, Australia’s leading showgirl is finally hanging up her boas but there’s still time to catch Carlotta’s Farewell Tour beginning in Adelaide this weekend.

And she’s going out with a bang, telling her remarkable story in the show I’m Not Dead Yet Darlings!

“I’m Not Dead Yet Darlings! is all about me and my life where I can have a good send-up of myself. It’s also a great chance to sing some of my favourite songs from the 60s and 70s. We were never allowed to sing live back in Les Girls and I’ve only been singing the last few years and I just love it.”

Carlotta also said the show gave her the chance to thank the loyal generations of audiences who still pack in to catch her shows.

“You’ve all kept me going for 58 years and this is my way of thanking you all. With all this COVID business going on, we’re living in such a different era. It’s been a hard year for so many. It’s never been more important for us all to have a good laugh.”

Speaking of COVID, Carlotta discovered a new artistic talent during a year off the stage thanks to COVID inspired lockdowns and isolation.

“I’ve taken up a new hobby painting portraits of Australian showbiz people from my home on the Gold Coast. I’ve even got an exhibition on at the moment in Sydney and my paintings have nearly all sold. So I guess I can call myself an artist these days too!”

Carlotta’s Farewell Tour begins in Adelaide

Carlotta appears at The Queens in Adelaide over the third weekend in February and then at other venues around the country until her retirement in September.

“Adelaide will be my first time back on stage and I can’t wait to see you all. I have such fond memories of being there at Fringe in 2019. I was out and about seeing shows and had a ball.”

The Sydney Morning Herald said of Carlotta, “The star of Les Girls and inspiration for Priscilla: Queen of the Desert is as much an Australian to be proud of as Don Bradman or Cate Blanchett…rude, crude and fabulous.’

We couldn’t agree more. Don’t miss the chance to catch this ground-breaking star of stage, screen and television. There is only one Carlotta.

