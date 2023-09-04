Carlotta celebrates 80th birthday at star-studded Gold Coast bash

Australian entertainment icon Carlotta has celebrated her 80th birthday over the weekend with a star-studded party on the Gold Coast.

The legendary showgirl and TV star retired just a few years ago and she now lives on the Gold Coast.

Over the weekend, Australian TV colleagues and friends helped Carlotta celebrate at a Surfers Paradise cafe on Saturday night.

Friend Penny Clifford shared to social media part of a speech Carlotta gave at the event.

“The word ‘friends’ means so much to me, after 80 years of making friends and losing friends. If you’re here celebrating with me tonight, you know what I mean,” Carlotta said.

Carlotta said that sadly she’d recently lost a friend and another was currently in hospital.

“For God’s sake in life, cherish your friends, because without friends, you’ve got nothing,” she said.

Carlotta also shared photos of her gorgeous sequined party gown and a collage of photos of her “80 years of fabulous times and memories”.

Carlotta retired in 2021 after 62 year career

The legendary entertainer and transgender woman began her career in the 1960s as one of the original members of the internationally renowned “Les Girls” showgirls in Sydney’s Kings Cross.

Carlotta also appeared on Australian TV for many years. In 2020 she received the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her services to the performing arts and the LGBTIQ community.

In 2021, Carlotta retired after 62 years with a farewell tour titled I’m Not Dead Yet Darlings! She now lives on the Gold Coast where she’s taken up painting.

But the performer was tempted back onto the stage with a part in a Queensland stage musical production of Priscilla last year, alongside fellow showgirl Vonni.

Carlotta was also in Sydney earlier this year during the city’s WorldPride celebrations.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.