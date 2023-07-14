Carla from Bankstown works for ‘daddy’ NSW Premier in new video

Sydney drag queen Carla from Bankstown has made her return to politics in a new skit featuring New South Wales’ “daddy” Premier Chris Minns.

Carla is the drag alter ego of Benjahmin James, a lifelong Bankstown local.

The performer went viral during the pandemic with her parody Covid-19 messages, working as the assistant of then-Premier Gladys “Butterchicken”.

The drag performer became a big star, getting a shout-out from her idol Tracey Grimshaw and appearing on Celebrity Apprentice last year.

But this week Carla got back to her roots, serving public servant realness in Premier Minns’ office in a pair of new parody videos.

“Worst part about a job? Going into work. Best part? @chrisminnsmp is my boss 😂 #daddychris,” Carla wrote on Instagram.

‘I got in trouble many times’

Carla explained to the Daily Telegraph that apparently the Premier’s wife Anna Minns is a big fan and got her the job.

The drag queen and First Gronk of NSW said of her boss, “Bro, he’s hot, he knows what he’s doing and he doesn’t let me vape in the office.

“I got in trouble many times and set the smoke alarms off vaping in the bathroom.

“But he does let me leave early to go and get my back waxed.

“Sometimes it’s a two-for-one special and me and Chris go Thursday night shopping and get our backs waxed together.”

Chris Minns told the Telegraph, “What can I say? There’s a labour shortage.”

Carla from Bankstown just wants to make people laugh

Unfortunately, Carla said the gig was very short-lived. But the queen of Bankstown has close to 100,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok.

The 28-year-old drag queen wants Carla to bring happiness to people, and Ben used his earnings to support his family.

“A lot of people struggled during lockdown. A lot of my friends struggled during lockdown. My family struggled during lockdown,” Ben said in 2021.

“I tried to use that as an outlet for me to push myself, to share my light with everybody, and just make people laugh.”

