Carla from Bankstown got a 30th birthday message from Tracey Grimshaw

Sydney drag queen Carla from Bankstown has turned 30 and shared an amazing birthday message she received from her TV idol Tracey Grimshaw.

The Bankstown drag performer went viral on social media through the pandemic with her funny parody Covid-19 announcements on Instagram and TikTok.

Carla got so famous she then appeared on A Current Affair, hosted by her TV idol Tracey Grimshaw, last year.

And this week Tracey Grimshaw sent the drag performer a 30th birthday message as the drag queen celebrated her 30th.

Tracey Grimshaw says in the video, “Oh my goodness, Carla! You know, when I started in television 41 years ago, I was a 21 year old gronk and I thought 30 was really old.

“Well, it is really old. I mean, it’s still really old. Let’s not kid ourselves. But you don’t look a day over 29, happy birthday!”

Carla shared the video on Instagram, writing, “The best birthday present this little gronk could ever ask for, thank you @_tracy_grimshaw.”

The drag performer was also flooded with birthday messages on the post, from followers and famous friends.

“Happy Birthday Goddess,” comedian Julia Morris wrote.

“Iconic,” TV star David Subritzky added in response to the Tracey Grimshaw video.

“Tracy Grimshaw’s delivery of ‘GRONK’ is unbelievable,” comedian Lucinda Froomes Price said.

“Hahah brrooo this is epic,” singer Amy Shark added.

Carla from Bankstown entertained during Sydney’s Covid lockdowns

Carla from Bankstown is the drag alter ego of Benjahmin James, a retail worker and lifelong Bankstown local.

During Sydney’s tough lockdown, Carla entertained her thousands of followers with her parody Covid-19 messages as the assistant of then-Premier Gladys “Butterchicken”.

The 28-year-old performer appeared on A Current Affair in September last year, before getting a gig on Nine’s Celebrity Apprentice.

Benjahmin explained at the time he wanted Carla to bring happiness to people enduring lockdown in Sydney and Melbourne.

“It’s been a lot of time, and a lot of energy, and a lot of effort, and a lot of makeup,” Benjahmin James told A Current Affair.

“I enjoy doing it. I enjoy bringing people that happiness, making them smile, especially during times like this.”

