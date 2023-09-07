Carl Nassib, first openly gay NFL player, announces retirement

Carl Nassib, the first out gay man to play in the NFL, has announced his retirement from football in a post to Instagram.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me but after seven seasons and just over 100 NFL games I am officially retiring from football to focus on my company Rayze,” Nassib wrote in the post.

Nassib told People that he started considering retirement last season, and he described the decision as difficult.

“This would have been my 23rd football season. I’ve been playing football since I was eight years old, and I’m really excited to move on to the next chapter of my life,” he said.

Nassib will continue working with the NFL on matters of “diversity, equity, and inclusion”.

“I think that I can provide a very rare and specific view of how life is for an out gay player, and I think that there are some amazing opportunities that I can also learn,” he told People.

He publicly came out in a video posted to Instagram during Pride Month in 2021.

“What’s up people,” Nassib said in the Instagram video.

“I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends, and job a guy can ask for.”

Nassib used the opportunity to donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, which provides support and advocacy for LGBTQIA+ youth at risk for suicide.

