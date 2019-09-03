Cara Delevingne opens up about relationship with Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne’s relationship with Ashley Benson is the sheer definition of couple goals and now the Carnival Row actress has revealed the importance of making it public.

After months of public speculation, Delevingne revealed her year-long relationship with the Pretty Little Liars actress on Instagram.

The post uploaded during Pride Month (June) of this year shows the pair kissing during their film Her Smell.

Delevingne told Elle she’d kept her love life under wraps “because it’s sacred” but revealed she didn’t want anyone to think the pair was embarrassed of their relationship.

“I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything,” she said.

“But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public… this seemed different.”

The model also revealed the pair didn’t want to draw attention to themselves, but now are at a place where they can celebrate their love proudly.

“We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud,” she said.

Growing up queer

Delevingne admitted in an interview with Marie Claire last month growing up queer was a struggle for her.

She said she spent years suppressing her attraction to women because she didn’t want to feel like an outsider.

“[I] didn’t want to feel different, even though from an early age I always felt like I didn’t belong,” she said.

Delevingne has come a long way since then, becoming a positive advocate for sex in all its forms.

“I’m not just talking about sex for sex. I’m talking about experience, whether it’s positive or negative,” she said.

Cara Delevingne on being in love

During an acceptance speech at the TrevorLIVE New York Gala on June 17, Delevingne thanked a “very special woman”, paying tribute to her girlfriend.

“[Benson] helped me love myself when I need it most and I really needed it,” she said.

“She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought,” she added.

In her interview with Elle, Delevingne expressed the positive effect love has had on her.

“I’m just better when I’m in love,” she said.

“[That] can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.”

