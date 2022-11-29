Cara Delevingne in Only Murders in the Building. Image: Disney+

Queer actress and model Cara Delevingne has “donated an orgasm to science” in a new British documentary series Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne.

The six-part documentary series Planet Sex delves into the various ways sexuality is practised around the globe. Cara travels the world to get a better understanding of “gender, sexuality and our deepest desires”.

Delevingne travels to a hospital in Germany to have an orgasm, so researchers can test her blood before and after sexual climax.

The researchers are looking at a chemical known as endocannabinoids and its levels in Delevingne’s system before and after orgasm.

When released the chemical helps reduce anxiety, amplifies euphoria and increases the pleasure response during sex.

The episodes investigates the so-called “gender climax gap,” and why it’s easier for men to orgasm than women.

“I’m here to have an orgasm and donate it to science. I think female sexual desire has definitely been repressed,” she says in the documentary series.

“I know from my own love life just how sexual women can be, so you’d think in the 21st century men and women should be having equally satisfying sex lives, right?”

“Well, prepare for a shock. When it comes to the orgasm there is a definite gender gap. Scientists say that 95 per cent of straight men orgasm during intercourse but only 65 per cent of straight women do.

“To be honest, I think that sounds way too high; most of my straight female friends say it’s probably more like 15 or 20 per cent. Lesbians and queer women definitely seem to have it better.”

Cara Delevingne says sexuality struggle took her to a dark place

Elsewhere in the docuseries, Cara Delevingne gets personal about her past experiences with suicidal thoughts that she attributed to “internalised homophobia and shame”.

The supermodel and actress first came out in 2018 and was in a relationship with actor Ashley Benson before the couple broke up in 2020.

“I couldn’t talk to anyone about [my sexuality],” she says.

“I had a lot of internalised homophobia and shame, I thought that I was abnormal.

“I thought about ending my life, like I had multiple times. I’m so glad I didn’t because if I can help any other kid that means the world to me. It means the world to that little queer kid I was. Or I am.”

Cara Delevingne initially declared herself bisexual, but told the BBC she now prefers the term “queer”.

“Queer felt fluid and free. It didn’t put too much pressure on anything I was deciding to be,” she said.

She said her sexuality “is definitely a spectrum” that “wavers”.

“But I’m definitely more on the side of women. I like having sex with men, I just don’t date them,” she said.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.