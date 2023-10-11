Capturing the spirit of Cindy Pastel

Robert Knapman has worked with marginalised groups in the community services sector for over three decades.

He told QNews how that experience informs his documenting Sydney’s queer life as a photographer.

Robert Knapman’s portrait of Sydney drag legend Ritchie Fingers, AKA Cindy Pastel, was one of 28 finalists in this year’s City of Sydney’s Australian Life photography competition – selected from over a thousand entries.

Alongside working for a range of community orgs including ACON, the Gender Centre and now in child protection, Knapman has also been one of Sydney’s more prominent queer scene photographers of the last two decades.

Pastel began her drag career performing in Sydney in 1979 at a talent show at Patches, performing as both Sonny and Cher.

She went on to become one of Sydney’s most iconic drag queens through the 80s and 90s during the height of the AIDS epidemic and inspired the film Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Knapman now lives with his partner Yoshi near Bega, on Yuin country on the NSW far-south coast but was in Sydney recently to document Trikone Australia’s Klub Karma party.

He told QNews about the process behind creating this iconic image of an iconic Sydney performer.

Capturing Cindy

When Knapman began putting together Shimmer, a portrait exhibition documenting the lives of older LGBTIQA+ Australians living in NSW for WorldPride, he knew Cindy Pastel had to be the first person on his list.

“When I explained the project she said yes straight away,” Knapman said.

“She invited me into her home, which is such a magical space, and I photographed her on her little veranda which is probably two foot wide by five metres long.

“At the end of the shoot she took off her wig and outfit and was leaning against the doorframe as the light was coming through the screen door, casting this fine shadow across her face.

“It was just a beautiful moment. I could see Cindy’s vulnerability but also her power and strength. So I asked to take another photo. I had to lean backwards over the balcony to take the shot but that was that.”

“I submitted the image to the competition, thinking nothing of it. I couldn’t believe it when they told me I’d been shortlisted!”

When I told Cindy she just said, “Darling, that’s me! I’m fabulous!”

What Knapman thinks is special about the image is that it shows Cindy half-in and out of character.

“She’s showing both sides of herself at the same time. It’s bringing Ritchie out while also celebrating Cindy,” Knapman said.

“It’s uncommon to see images of older drag performers. Drag tends to be a younger person’s domain. It’s also been evolving towards more contouring, curves and glamour.

“Cindy is none of those things and that’s what I love about her. She’s stayed authentic, real and grounded in her own way.”

Just the start of things

If he can secure funding, Knapman plans to continue this project of documenting the lives of older LGBTIQA+ Australians.

“This feels like it is just the beginning of this work for me,” Knapman said.

“I’ve always worked with marginal communities and I think that’s what informs my photography.”

“I’ve worked with vulnerable young gay men around HIV, with homeless kids, people experiencing prejudice motivated violence, and alcohol dependent men and women. And I bring those insights about people into my photography.”

“I couldn’t be the photographer I am without those years, and I can’t make the sort of images I want to unless I can connect with the people I’m photographing.”

