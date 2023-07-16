Captain Moonlite, the queer bushranger musical

Can’t get enough of gay bushranger Captain Moonlite aka Andrew George Scott? Then this is for you. The NSW premiere of the queer bushranger musical: Captain Moonlite – A New Australian Musical.

Captain Moonlite – Andrew George Scott

One of Australia’s most notorious bushrangers, Captain Moonlite, otherwise Andrew George Scott, arrived in Australia intending to join the Anglican priesthood. However, he had scruples so he became a bushranger.

Moonlite famously led a ragged bunch of young misfits to stage a siege and shoot out at Wantabadgery Station near Wagga Wagga in 1879.

The story of Andrew George Scott and his youthful gang took on an extra dimension when historian Garry Wotherspoon discovered the bushranger’s death-cell letters more than a century after his execution.

The letters told of Moonlite’s love for fellow outlaw James Nesbitt. James died in the shootout at Wantabadgery. Newspapers reported, “his leader wept over him like a child, laid his head upon his breast, and kissed him passionately.”

Andrew George Scott went to the gallows wearing a ring woven from a lock of James Nesbitt’s hair.

Now, queer, Sydney-based composer Jye Bryant has turned this amazing true story into a queer bushranger musical. Captain Moonlite – A New Australian Musical has its NSW premiere at Richmond School of Arts this August.

Set in a death cell of Sydney’s Darlinghurst Gaol on the eve of Captain Moonlite’s execution, Captain Moonlite – A New Australian Musical brings the legendary gay miscreant to life.

