‘Capricorn’: Tale of heartbreak and healing hits the stage

Capricorn, a bittersweet play about love, loss, identity, culture, sexuality and pet fish, makes its world premiere at La Boite Theatre from 24 July to 12 August.

Can you love someone and hate them at the same time? This is the question that Kabi Kabi/Butchulla writer Aidan Rowlingson is hoping to explore with his upcoming production for La Boite Theatre.

Capricorn, an “unconventional rom-com”, follows the fractured trajectory of relationship in decline.

The beauty of Capricorn

The play dissects the doomed relationship of ill-fated lovers Sam and Ally, telling the story of their gradual uncoupling from both protagonists’ viewpoints as well as that of their pet fish, “Here Fishy Fishy Fishy”.

“From the get-go, I wanted to invite the audience in to really immerse themselves in these characters, whether they identify with Sam, Ally or even Here Fishy Fishy Fishy, the outsider looking in,” Rowlingson says.

“The beauty of what I am trying to achieve is to enable the audience to switch sides throughout the play: none of the characters are the good guy, none are the bad guy and that is what makes it so relatable.”

The theme of heartbreak throughout Capricorn also tempers with surrealism and comic relief and touches on environmental issues, institutional corruption and the importance of protest along the way.

Dreaming big

In addition to writing Capricorn, Rowlingson will co-direct the world premiere work with Queensland producer, playwright, director and Yuwi woman, Nadine McDonald-Dowd.

Capricorn marks his mainstage directorial debut and he says he is excited to work alongside his mentor (McDonald-Dowd), as well as a creative team that brings new ideas and interpretations to his script.

“I’m a firm believer that theatre that speaks to a lot of people should be made by a lot of people,” Rowlingson says.

“My role as director is about getting the other creatives in my team excited and inspiring them dream as big as I was dreaming when I wrote

Capricorn.”

Capricorn is presented by La Boite in association with QPAC and was developed with the support of Sparks, a Playlab Theatre and QPAC program that fosters the work of First Nations writers from development to stage, and Moogahlin Performing Arts as part of Yellamundie Festival.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit laboite.com.au/shows/capricorn.

