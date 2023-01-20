Politics

Cancel anti-trans activist’s visa, Greens MP Stephen Bates says

Jordan Hirst
Kellie-Jay Keen and Greens LGBTIQA+ spokesperson Stephen Bates
Images: YouTube, Australian Parliament

Brisbane MP and Greens LGBTIQA+ spokesperson Stephen Bates has urged the federal government to cancel the visa of “prominent transphobe” Kellie-Jay Keen and stop her travelling here from the UK.

Last week, the British anti-transgender activist announced an Australian tour for March. The activist, also known online as Posie Parker, plans to give talks in several capital cities around the country.

But this week, the gay Greens MP wrote to Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, calling for Giles to revoke Keen’s visa.

Bates argued the activist “poses a significant risk to members of the trans and gender diverse community of Australia.”

“There’s no place for hate speech in this country,” he tweeted.

“The Immigration Minister has the power to revoke his Government’s decision to allow this individual to spread hateful views within our community.”

Bates refused to name Kellie-Jay Keen in his post in a bid to not “amplify her hate speech”. He said LGBTQIA+ Australians had contacted him with concerns about Keen’s planned Australian tour.

On Friday afternoon, 1,500 people had signed a Change.org petition calling for her to be denied entry to Australia.

‘Hateful vilification has no place in Australia’ Stephen Bates says

In the letter to the Immigration Minister, Bates wrote Keen has an “established record of promoting or excusing hate and violence towards trans and other marginalised communities”.

That record includes “calling for men carrying guns to patrol women’s bathrooms”, “violent outbreaks” at Keen’s US tours including a supporter “allegedly assaulting trans protestors with pepper spray”, travelling to the US to harass a trans advocate, “posing for a selfie with a Norwegian political extremist known for his racist and anti-semitic statements, including Holocaust denial”, and appearing alongside a far-right white nationalist YouTuber, Bates wrote.

“Hateful vilification and violence toward the trans and gender diverse community has no place in Australia,” he said.

Stephen Bates warned the Government allowing Keen to “platform these views encourages her harmful rhetoric to proliferate” in Australia.

“This places trans and gender diverse people at an even greater risk of violence and discrimination,” he warned.

He said Giles should use his ministerial discretion under section 501 of the Migration Act to “immediately revoke” her visa.

Bates said the move would “protect trans and gender diverse members of the Australian community against the very real threat of harassment, vilification and violence that she poses to them.”

