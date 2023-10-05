Canberra ready to SpringOUT of winter for ‘PRIDE in the CAPITAL’

SpringOUT is Canberra’s only LGBTQIA+ pride festival – a month-long series of events that celebrate LGBTQIA+ life in Australia’s capital.

This year the festival will be ‘Coming Out’ to celebrate community PRIDE.

“The COVID pandemic has been a challenge in all our lives and in 2023 we are focussing on community building” SpringOUT President Lynne O’Brien said.

“We have a huge season with over 30 events, and quite a few surprises in store for festival goers.”

The 2023 festival will kick off on the 3 November with STUN Magazine’s ‘I should be so Kylie’, as well Canberra’s Inaugural Charity Pride Rugby Match brought to you by the ACT Rugby Veterans, a Madonna Exhibition and party, Theatre, Dance, Comedy and a One-Woman show entitled ‘SHE’ direct from a sellout season at the Sydney Fringe Festival.

This year showcases the Canberra QWIRE ‘Celebrating 30 years of Song’, with a concert at Llewellyn Hall and a series for seminars entitled ‘Queer Elders Speak’ Stories from some of our LGBTQIA+ brains trust.

There’s also set to be a tree planting event, a Queer Literary Event, ZUMBA, She Shapes History Pride History Walks, the Canberra Frontrunners Pride Fun Run, our FUSE Big Gay Breakfast and a PRIDE Picnic and Market Day to finish off the 2023 season.

“I am really proud of the festival, our Canberra LGBTIQA+ community and what the SpringOUT Team have put together for this year’s festival, and grateful for the support we have received from our stakeholders and event partners” O’Brien said.

“I can’t wait to see you all at a SpringOUT event!”

Canberra SpringOUT Pride Festival will take place from 1 – 30 November 2023.

For more information, visit springout.com.au.

