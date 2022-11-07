Canadian PM Justin Trudeau first world leader to guest on Drag Race

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is the first world leader to sashay onto Drag Race in a guest spot later this month.

The Liberal Party politician will appear on the upcoming Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World season.

The new season sees nine queens from around the world compete for the franchise’s second international crown.

In a new trailer, host Brooke Lynn Hytes introduces PM Trudeau to the gooped queens in the werkroom.

We don’t know if the Canadian leader will judge, but people have reacted online to his surprise guest appearance.

We're making herstory! 🇨🇦 We're honoured to welcome the Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau to #CanadasDragRace, becoming the first world leader to appear on the Drag Race franchise!#CanadasDragRace Canada vs the World premieres November 18 at 9E on @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/wlDXSrMGEz — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) November 8, 2022

“Justin Trudeau being on Drag Race was not on my bingo card,” one tweeted.

“Of course Justin Trudeau is the first head of government to appear on a Drag Race franchise,” another wrote.

Another simply said, “GAY RIGHTS BITCHES.”

Trudeau joins US speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, who’s appeared on the show twice, once in 2018 and during RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 in June this year.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star joins Canada vs the World

No Aussie stars are appearing on the new season but New Zealand queen Anita Wigl’it will be flying the Drag Race Down Under flag on Canada vs the World.

Anita said appearing on the show alongside the show’s US and Canadian stars

“Being around these people from around the world that I’ve watched and people on the cast, like big celebrities that I followed for years and I dreamed of being like, ‘Oh, one day I’d love to meet this person,” Anita told the New Zealand Herald.

“I’d buy a meet and greet ticket to meet them and now I find myself onset amongst them. I was like, Oh gosh, like this is my life now,” she laughs.

“It was so amazing, also quite intimidating, though. It was kinda just a way of getting my brain to think that I’m one of these [queens] on the same level.

“It’s hard cause you want to be humble and you want to be nice, but you also want to be confident. It’s hard to find the balance sometimes between the two.”

Joining Anita is Canada’s Drag Race season two winner Icesis Couture, Drag Race UK competitors Victoria Scone and Vanity Milan, as well as All Stars 6 queens Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Ra’jah O’Hara.

Canada’s Drag Race vs the World will stream in Australia on Stan from November 19.

