Canada’s Drag Race producers speak out after bullying controversy

The network behind Canada’s Drag Race have spoken out to fans after “harassment and hateful comments” to contestants and judge Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

Jeffrey shut down his Twitter account at the weekend amid a flood of criticism for his critiques on the RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff’s first season.

Advertisements

Contestant Ilona Verley also told her Twitter followers that “all the hate” she was getting after a recent episode was taking a heavy toll.

Now, the show’s Canadian network Crave have spoken out in a message to viewers who “have let their passion cross the boundary into harassment”.

“The popularity of Canada’s Drag Race speaks volumes to the immense talent of our queens and phenomenal judges, and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” they said.

“Canada’s Drag Race has an international fan base. It’s unfortunate that some of those fans have let their passion cross the boundary into harassment by posting hateful comments about our queens and judges online.

“There is no place for hate in the Canada’s Drag Race community, or anywhere.

“Our show encourages inclusivity and acceptance of all people.

“We hope that viewers who haven’t shared in that spirit, will respect that message.”

Drag Race star Crystal blasts Twitter ‘pile-on’

Drag Race UK star Crystal guest-starred on the sixth episode of Canada’s Drag Race. In a Twitter thread, the Canadian-born performer blasted the “endless nasty tweets” about Jeffrey.

“So the black queer judge on Canada’s Drag Race gets bullied off twitter. Ya’ll happy?” she wrote.

“The main arguments I’ve seen are accusations of ‘inauthenticity’ (as if YOU know what’s authentic for him), and bad critiques (but none of the other judges are getting that half as hard).

“It’s a pile on. And it’s racist. And for what? Clout? Bet you would have loved a good old fashioned public stoning.

“Honestly – search his name and just look at the endless nasty tweets. It’s so depressing.

Advertisements

“Are you contributing to this? Wild idea, but maybe put that energy into someone who’s actually done something… bad?”

Canada’s Drag Race queens urge fans to ‘spread love and not hate’

Priyanka, one of the top four queens on the show, also called on fans to “stop being mean to the judges, to us queens and to each other.”

“I know, it’s a TV show and we all have something to say,” Priyanka wrote.

“But for a show that celebrates the LGBTQ2S+ community, we have to keep this home safe.”

Another finalist, Scarlett Bobo, also came to Jeffrey’s defence on Twitter. She said all three Canada’s Drag Race judges “did their job” and Chapman is “one of the kindest people I’ve ever met”.

“[He] gave the most amazing pep talks EVERY F**KING WEEK,” she wrote.

“He made us feel special, powerful, and important. This experience was amazing for all of us.

“Please don’t ruin this for us or the cast and the incredible judges we had on the show.

“This was a wonderful experience for each of us and we did this for you, the audience and the fans. We need to start spreading love and not hate.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.