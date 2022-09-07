Canada’s Drag Race has suffered an extremely awkward Twitter gaffe just as news was emerging of doctor’s health concerns for Queen Elizabeth II overnight.

The big finale of the third season of Canada’s Drag Race arrived in the past few hours, with the show crowning a new Canadian drag superstar.

And last night (Aussie time) the show’s official Twitter account shared a picture of a blinged-out Drag Race crown and sceptre with the caption, “This crown is up for grabs… who is going to take it home???”

But the tweet went out around the same time Buckingham Palace announced the Queen was under medical supervision of concerned doctors, with senior Royals rushing to her side. The palace confirmed the monarch’s death hours later.

While the Canada’s Drag Race social media post was swiftly deleted, it was spotted by some fans who pointed out the incredibly unfortunate timing of the gaffe.

“The fact that this tweet from Canada’s Drag Race was probably a scheduled tweet and totally accidental… I cannot,” one person tweeted.

“Check your scheduled tweets!” someone else warned.

CHECK YOUR SCHEDULED TWEETS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Hz92RFFPih — an ancient man (@goulcher) September 8, 2022

The fact that this tweet from Canada’s Drag Race was probably a scheduled tweet and totally accidental… I cannot. pic.twitter.com/layzqby6jt — Seb Starcevic (@SebStarcevic) September 8, 2022

Canada’s drag race damage control deleting hahaha — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) September 8, 2022

canada’s drag race said hold my beer pic.twitter.com/D2vGQiYij1 — cookie 🍪 (@maesbe) September 8, 2022

The gay intern for Canada’s Drag Race after posting that tweet: pic.twitter.com/OCsrsX1qFD — ShaneAvery (@ShaneAvery) September 8, 2022

Canada’s Drag Race is streaming in Australia on Stan.

Tributes flow for Queen Elizabeth II

In the early hours of Friday morning (Australian time), Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the British throne.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch died peacefully at her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

The monarch’s death has prompted a wave of grief and ourning across the world as tributes flowed from world leaders, celebrities and members of the public.

