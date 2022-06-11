Canadas Drag Race: Canada Vs The World is officially coming this year

It’s official, after much speculation Canadas Drag Race: Canada Vs The World has been confirmed for our screens this year.

This will mark the second screen of a Vs The World series to air this year.

And the rumoured cast is raising a lot of eye brows.

Canadas Drag Race: Canada Vs The World

Earlier this year Qnews reported that Canadas Drag Race: Canada Vs The World could be appearing very soon.

After a leaked TV guide article appeared to reveal the upcoming season would be airing this year.

Since then a rumoured cast list for the upcoming has leaked online with many pointing to the list being all but certain.

Now after much speculation the Canadas Drag Race: Canada Vs The World has finally been confirmed.

Taking to social media this week the announcement has been made official via a video message from Brooke Lynn Hytes.

“The world is your runway” she said in the video.

“We’re excited to announce that Canadas Drag Race: Canada Vs The World is coming this year.”

It was a cute little teaser but did not confirm any more details, just yet.

Who will judge Canada Vs The World?

One confirmation we did receive was the judging panel for the season Canadas Drag Race: Canada Vs The World.

Two other videos were released to help announce the upcoming season.

These videos featured both of the returning judges from Canadas Drag Race season two.

Both Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor helped announce the news, confirming they will return to judge the international queens.

However it appears that Rupaul and Michelle Visage will again not be travelling to Canada to judge this series.

World of Wonder have also confirmed the season will run for just six episodes when it airs later this year.

Who will compete on Canadas Drag Race: Canada Vs The World?

As with every all stars format, everyone wants to know who the cast will be ahead of time.

This season is no different.

The cast list for Canadas Drag Race: Canada Vs The World has allegedly been leaked and features some interesting choices.

Rumoured queens competing from the US are Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Raja O’Hara and Trinity K Bonet.

All three of these queens just competed together on All Stars 6, so their inclusion is somewhat puzzling.

Canada is rumoured to be sending Rita Baga, Stephanie Prince and Season two winner Icesis Couture, again, raising eyebrows at including a winner.

Holland is apparently sending Vivaldi, a queen who courted controversy for rule breaking on her season.

The UK is allegedly sending injured queen Victoria Scone and season three competitor Vanity Milan.

And in one major difference this time, New Zealand queen Anita Wig’lit may be the one queen representing the Down Under queens.

The official cast is expected to be revealed in the near future.