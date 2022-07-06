Can gay housemate Tim Dormer win Big Brother again?

It’s been a big year for the rebooted Big Brother franchise with three of our favourite queer housemates returning to the show, including former winner Tim Dormer.

Tim was joined by former housemates Farmer Dave and Tully Smyth as they competed against returning players in the 2022 season.

Now Tim Dormer is inches away from snagging the crown, again.

Can Tim Dormer win Big Brother again?

Tim Dormer is arguably one of the most popular Big Brother contestants in the show’s history.

After winning Big Brother Australia in 2013 Tim revealed his sexuality, going public with his former fiance Ash Toweel.

Tim returned for the 2022 season in Australia to compete alongside returning housemates against new players to the game.

Now Tim is racing towards the finish line.

As the show is about to enter its final week Tim is one of the six remaining housemates in the competition.

His time on the show has seen him draw mixed opinions for his strong strategic gameplay, but also exceptional interpersonal relationships.

He has managed to orchestrate blindsides, form alliances and turn people against each other.

Despite all this, Tim managed a record-breaking 51 days without being nominated for eviction.

Sadly this streak came to an end this week.

On Monday night he narrowly avoided eviction being nominated alongside 2012 runner-up Estelle and 2003 winner Reggie.

But with just days left of the competition he has every chance of securing success.

Three more housemates will be evicted before the vote shifts to the public who will choose a winner next week.

Can Tim take how the crown again?

Tim outlasts fan favourites

It was never going to be an easy achievement to make it to the finals with such tough competition in the house.

Tim Dormer entered the house with Big Brother legends like Farmer Dave by his side.

The two became close friends on day one, however, Dave was eventually evicted from the program several weeks later.

Since then Tim has seen other returning housemates suffer the same fate.

He now remains with Season three winner Reggie Bird as the only two original returning housemates fighting to take home the prize.

The 2022 Big Brother Finale will air at 7:30 pm Tuesday, July 12th on Channel 7.