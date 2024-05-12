Music

Can Eurovision survive outing? Eurovision 2024. SPOILERS!

Eurovision 2024

Some of the magic seemed to leave Eurovision 2024. After flirting with coming out since the 1990s when it allowed its first openly queer contestants, Eurovision finally burst out the closet doors.

“We’re here. We’re camp. Get used to us.”

Ah! But there in lay the problem.

Eurovision brought us an annual giant concoction of frothy camp. But in the years since the 1990s, queer took over. It consigned camp to history.

Not that we disliked it. We just didn’t need it any more. We had rights. So, we no longer looked to our quick wit to protect us from the slings and arrows of outrageous heterosexuality.

We here. We’re queer. Get used to it.

But Eurovision thought they were buying the camp.

Witness their year’s winner.

SPOILER

Nemo, the non-binary singer from Switzerland balanced on a tipping metal disc as they sang the opera-dance track The Code.

Exactly the sort of vocal and visual gymnastics combined with edgy fashion and sexual identity that made Eurovision such an international TV success.

However, according to many on social media, organizers banned the non-binary flag from the Eurovision 2024 arena.

 

