Former All Black Campbell Johnstone is the first of the New Zealand national rugby team to come out as gay.

Campbell is All Black number 1056 and played in three Test matches in 2005, as well as dozens of matches for other clubs.

Now he’s opened up about being gay in an interview with New Zealand’s Seven Sharp program. The 43-year-old said he hopes it will help other players.

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma, it can actually help other people,” he explained.

“Then the public will know that there is one in amongst the All Blacks. It could be one of the final pieces in the puzzle sports-wise.”

Campbell Johnstone recalls ‘living a double life’

Campbell said there were a variety of reasons why he decided not to come out during his playing days.

“Within myself, I was never comfortable with the whole concept and my dream was to be an All Black,” he said.

“My view of an All Black was manly, strong, possibly with a wife and kids.”

Campbell saw his sexuality as incompatible with that. He recalled “pushing that side of me down deeper and deeper”.

“It would come to the surface when I may have had a bad game. I would look at that side of me and blame that side for it,” he said.

“It slowly starts to affect you and it’s hard living a double life, or living a lie.”

However, the former All Black eventually did confide in some teammates and his family, and now he’s “happy and comfortable” with himself.

“I did that a long time ago. It was pretty much like telling them I just ran out of milk, one of them was like, ‘Yeah, it’s about time,'” he said.

“Telling just close friends and rugby friends was enough for me at the time.”

After the interview aired on Monday evening, the All Blacks and NZ Rugby organisation applauded Campbell.

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson, a former teammate of Campbell’s, said his “strength and visibility will pave the way for others in the game”.

“Rugby is a sport that is welcoming to everyone and a place where people should feel safe to be who they are,” Robinson said.

“We know that there are people who have not always been comfortable to be who they are in rugby.

“We want to be clear, no matter who you love, rugby has your back.”

Read also: Former New Zealand cricketer Heath Davis is first to come out as gay

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.