Aussie climber kisses his boyfriend after Olympic qualifier

Australian pro sport climber Campbell Harrison has shared the euphoric moment he qualified for the Paris Olympics next year.

The Melbourne athlete secured his spot at Paris next year by winning his boulder and lead event at the Oceania selection trials late last month.

Campbell shared a joyful video to Instagram of his reaction at the top of his climb, and kissing boyfriend Justin when he made it back to the ground.

“The only way I can truly express how I felt in this moment is by showing it to you,” he wrote in the caption.

“This was the culmination of more than a decade of blood, sweat, tears, and utter heartbreak.

“The pressure I felt going into this final was physically painful, to the point where I didn’t know that I could stand it.

“Coming into the Lead round, with everything on the line, I completely disappeared within myself and just climbed.

“The part of me that erupted at the top of the wall was pain, fury, joy, and pride.

“I cried like I’ve never cried before, because this accomplishment is of a magnitude I could never truly comprehend. I’m going to the Olympics.

Campbell added, “It’s going to take some time for this to all settle in, and the real work most certainly starts now, but I can’t wait to embark on this insane journey that I’ve been so desperately dreaming of.”

In the post, he also gave a beautiful shout-out to Justin, telling him “you truly have been everything to me over the past four years. This is your victory, as it is mine.”

Campbell Harrison fundraising to support Olympic journey

Campbell Harrison’s first Olympics will come after the athlete made the difficult decision to cut short a bid to qualify for Tokyo in 2020.

Now the climber is fundraising to boost his preparation for Paris next year.

The Melbourne climber also acknowledges the importance of being a queer role model in sport.

“I always hope that I can show other young queer climbers that being gay doesn’t have to be a barrier to participation in sport,” he told Outsports.

“We can also be the best if we set our mind to it.”

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will get underway in late July.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.