Back to first string: Camerata comes to QPAC

Brendan Joyce is a Violinist and the Artistic Director of Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, a 19-piece, unconducted chamber orchestra that is one of the leading ensembles in Australia – a position he’s held since 2005.

Music in the bones

Born and raised in Ayr, North Queensland, Joyce took to the instruments from a young age, nurturing his musical talents the older he grew,

“I undertook my early piano, music theory and violin lessons in Ayr, and grew up watching my mother singing lead roles in musicals in the Ayr Choral Society.

“I studied a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Queensland and later in the USA attained a Masters and then Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Maryland.”

As Joyce’s career grew alongside Camerata, he had a hand in shaping some of the most important moments for the ensemble.

“I’ve played with Camerata since its earliest times as a highly professional sounding student ensemble and have played regularly as soloist with the group and for important milestones such as our 2022 appearance at the Adelaide Festival, our many appearances at Brisbane Festival and the Australian Festival of Chamber Music.”

Enlightenment onstage

For Joyce, Camerata’s purpose goes beyond entertainment.

“Camerata’s purpose is to fulfil the universal love and necessity for music. Music brings solace, reflection, awareness, connection and inspiration into the world.

“It can describe our world; it can lay down the ideals for a better world. Its ability to disarm can break down the strongest of barriers. By sharing our joy and love of music we become better people.

“In undertaking artistic and musical challenges we develop ourselves, and I think in turn we help other people develop.

“So, we do what we do because music is essential to life.”

Building strong foundations

It is this process of personal development that Camerata strives for, according to Joyce.

“We are keen to make music and create art in Camerata’s unique way. We like to inspire and transform audience members so far as is within our power.

“Enriching communities by creating space for artists and audiences to connect is essential to what we do, and we are keen always to build strong foundations.”

However, building these foundations cannot be done alone.

“We nurture authentic relationships within our organisation as a vital part of Queensland’s cultural infrastructure.

“Most recently, we’ve been working on our Reconciliation Action Plan so that we can be informed by the rich and long culture of the original people of Australia, and in the hope that artists with First Nations heritage might consider us for their collaborations.”

“There have been so many very special meaningful and beautiful collaborations over the years, with artists like the Tibetan singer Tenzin Choegyal or more recently with the singer Emily Wurramara.

“The actor/director Tama Matheson and I have also created five theatre-concert pieces, two that focussed on iconic gay composers, Britten and Tchaikovsky.”

Musical therapy

The music industry, Joyce says, has a symbiotic relationship with its audiences.

“One of my personal goals, as a member of Camerata, is to be part of a group that is keen to keep learning and improving but also one that gives back.

“If there’s one thing we learned from Covid, it was just how many people came running to the Arts for solace and help during the lowest moments of that time.

“So, we have a vital role to play in helping people to have better lives. That aspect is more important than any fancy or well played concert at the end of the day.”

And in the city of Brisbane, this realization is the gift that keeps on giving:

“We aren’t laden with tradition here. In this city and in this state you can create.

“You can really try things, and I love that our city is also not self-conscious anymore.

“Brisbane, and really the whole state is a more self-possessed place artistically than it was when I was growing up.

“We are living in a time of ascendancy here, so it’s very exciting and fun.”

Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra’s Mozart’s Jupiter is at QPAC on November 24. Explore Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra’s full 2023 Season now, with Season Passes on sale now. Single tickets available from November 14.

