Calling all lube lovers: Win this $1000 Wet Stuff hamper

Here at Lube Land – Gel Works HQ – we’re super excited to announce that we are running a special giveaway worth $1000 until Friday, May 24. We’ve partnered with NSW’s leading HIV and LGBTQ+ organization ACON in hopes to raise awareness and funds for this fantastic charity!

Gel Works is the Australian company who makes the popular Wet Stuff range of lubes. We’ve supported ACON since its establishment in 1985.

ACON’s early years were defined by their community coming together in response to the HIV/AID’s epidemic in New South Wales. Today, they achieve this by delivering campaigns and programs to eliminate new HIV transmissions.

To support them, Gel Works is raffling off a beautiful $1000 hamper, filled to the brim with deliciously tasty Wet Stuff treats including Strawberry, Peppermint, Salted Caramel and Peach flavoured lubes, as well as the range’s most popular product, Wet Stuff Gold. It’s an extra long lasting, smooth rich textured formula, perfect for back door action!

Meet your new partner in crime – the James Bond of lubes, a smooth, slick and always ready for action Wet Stuff Secrets, which is a long-lasting exquisite silicone and water-based cream. It’s your secret weapon. Instead of saving the world it will save your night from becoming a sticky mess!

Another seductive little number is also in the hump to be won. Wet Stuff Slippery stands tall as an Australian-made and owned sensation, adding a touch of Down Under sophistication to your most intimate moments. Forget worrying about friction or any weird reaction. This lube’s got your back (and front, and… well, you get the idea).

Gel Works owner-director Paul Whyte has been supplying Wet Stuff lubes to ACON since they originally started in 1985.

“It’s great to be involved with such an amazing organization who have created a community in NSW, and achieved so much,” he said.

The lucky winner of the Wet Stuff hamper will have the opportunity to select the hamper contents up to $1000 from the full Wet Stuff Range or can choose to have the items listed.

To go into the running for this fabulous prize, click here to purchase a ticket for only $10 or get the special offer of five tickets for $40.

Gel Works’ Wet Stuff range is available an adult store near you.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.