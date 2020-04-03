‘Call Me By Your Name’ director says stars will return for sequel

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino seems pretty confident the cast will reunite for a sequel to the Oscar-winning gay romance.

Guadagnino’s 2017 coming-of-age movie starred Timothée Chalamet as Elio and Armie Hammer as Oliver. The pair fall in love in northern Italy during the early 1980s.

Now the director has told Italian newspaper La Repubblica he’s still working on the follow-up. However it’s naturally suffered delays due to coronavirus lockdowns.

“Before coronavirus, I was going to America to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don’t want to mention, to talk about the second part,” he said.

“Unfortunately, everything is cancelled [due to the coronavirus].

“Of course, it’s a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet (Elio), Armie Hammer (Oliver), Michael Stulhbarg (Samuel), Esther Garrel (Marzia), and the other actors.

“They will all be there in the new film.”

While the announcement isn’t yet official, it’s a good sign after years of gossip about a CMBYN sequel.

Call Me By Your Name cast have talked sequels before

Last year, Andre Aciman released a sequel to his original novel, titled Find Me. The book picks up 10 years after the end of Call Me By Your Name and focuses more on Elio’s father, Sami.

But Guadagnino has previously suggested filming his own continuation of the story.

One sequel he suggested could take place just a few years later, exploring the AIDS crisis in Berlin in 1989.

In 2018, Chalamet said he and Hammer were “1000 per cent in” for reprising their roles as Elio and Oliver. But last year Hammer appeared to have second thoughts.

“It felt like a really perfect storm of so many things,” he told Vulture.

“If we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment.”

However, he added, “If we end up with an incredible script, and Timmy’s in and Luca’s in, I’d be an asshole to say no.”

Italy, where the first Call Me By Your Name was filmed, is one of the worst-hit countries by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, Timothée Chalamet sent well wishes to the Italian town of Crema.

The actor tweeted, “I’m thinking of EVERYONE in hotspots right now, young and old.

“But CREMA – my heart is with you, I can’t believe this is happening. Heartbroken at these stories I’m reading, in locations I know! Please try to stay safe.”

