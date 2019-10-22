‘Call Me By Your Name’ author teases future of Oliver and Elio in new sequel

Call Me By Your Name author André Aciman has opened up about what he believes is “the end” of Elio and Oliver’s story in his new sequel novel.

Aciman’s new novel Find Me, out this month, picks up 10 years after the first and sees Elio dating an older man named Michel.

Advertisements

Elio’s father Sami also features heavily in the book, as he engages in an affair with a younger woman.

Oliver, meanwhile, has married a woman but the couple’s union is on the rocks as Oliver yearns for Elio.

“They’re clearly more mature now and know how fragile life can be,” Aciman told Vogue of his characters.

“They’ve both had other relationships. They know that they have to be careful and that a separation, should it occur again, would be devastating.

“Find Me gave me a sense of closure and finality. Of course, life is full of surprises and no road is without bumps or wrong turns.

“But I think this ends the tale of Elio and Oliver.”

Aciman said the issue of age disparity in romance was a topic he wanted to explore in the new work.

“I love the mix of young, old, old, young; the fact that one provides the kind of energy that the other probably lacks,” he said.

“And the older person provides the stability, the gentleness and the wisdom that comes with age.

“I find that more interesting than having this kind of sublime parity between people: she is 45, he is 45.”

Aciman also told Vogue of his desire to write a gay romance free from tragedy and “predictable villains”.

“I was writing about the attraction of one person to another person, and the ultimate consummation of that attraction,” he said.

Advertisements

“I’m not interested in bullying or mockery or violence or AIDS. I eliminated all these almost predictable villains in every gay story.

“People know they’re gay and nobody thinks twice about it, which is how it should be. I have to say, in the world I live in, this is how it is.”

André Aciman’s Find Me is in bookstores on October 29.

André Aciman ‘loved’ film version of ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Call Me By Your Name sees Elio and Oliver fall in love in northern Italy during the early 1980s.

André Aciman said he loved the acclaimed film adaptation of his 2007 novel, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

“Everybody was talking about a sequel,” he said.

“But I don’t know that it’s being talked about now, they’re all extremely busy.”

Earlier, the film’s director Luca Guadagnino expressed interest in filming a sequel film several times.

But star Armie Hammer told Vulture in March a follow-up film would “set ourselves up for disappointment.”

He said that if both Guadagnino and Chalamet returned he’d be an “asshole to say no.”

“But at the same time I’m like, that was such a special thing, why don’t we just leave that alone?”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.