Call for ban on Nazi Salute ahead of Hobart TERF rally

Tasmanians have called for a ban on the Nazi Salute ahead of anti-trans activist Kelly-Jay Keen-Minshull speaking on Parliament Lawns in Hobart on Tuesday. The touring British TERF received support from saluting Nazis outside the Victorian Parliament in Melbourne on Saturday.

Local LGBTQIA+ rights organisation Equality Tasmania called for the Tasmanian Government’s draft bill against Nazi symbols to include the Nazi salute. The offensive salute featured prominently at the Melbourne event.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rose Boccalatte said that the home of Tasmanian democracy should not give a platform to speakers who attract Nazi sympathisers.

Mein Kampf

“This is not the first time this has happened. A speaker at a Kelly-Jay Keen-Minshull event earlier this year quoted Hitler’s Mein Kampf to justify transphobia.

“While we strongly support free speech, that freedom comes with a responsibility not to harm others.

“Regardless of whether Kelly-Jay Keen-Minshull’s event goes ahead, we have a vigil planned for midday on Tuesday at Parliament Lawns. We urge supporters of inclusion and diversity to attend.”

Equality Tasmania President, Rodney Croome, said it is vital the State Government include the Nazi salute in proposed bans on Nazi symbols.

“Victoria was the first state to pass a law against Nazi symbols. However, there is little that can be done about the multiple Nazi salutes in Melbourne because the salute isn’t included in the legislation.

“We call on the Tasmanian Government to ensure our legislation bans Nazi salutes.”

The Tasmanian Government announced they would prohibit Nazi symbols earlier this year.

Rodney Croome said the Government should also pass stronger laws to ensure all Tasmanians are protected against hate-motivated crimes.

Nazi Salute

also known as Hitler Salute or Seig Heil Salute.

illegal in Germany and Austria, as well as a criminal offence in Poland.

criminal offence in Italy if used to exalt or promote National Fascist Party ideology.

constitutes hate speech in Canada, the Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, Ukraine, and Russia if used to propagate Nazi ideology.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.