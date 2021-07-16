Caitlyn Jenner jets into Sydney for Big Brother VIP

Retired Olympic athlete and reality television personality Caitlyn Jenner flew into Sydney this week. Despite her current campaign for Governor of California, Jenner will take part in filming for Channel 7’s Big Brother VIP.

Jenner arrived to a NSW capital locked down until at least 30 July. In her campaign for governor, Jenner has been a staunch critic of lockdowns.

“Draconian lockdowns didn’t work before and won’t now! When will the politicians get it?!”

Sources said Jenner will spend three weeks in Australia, including two in quarantine.

On social media, posters pointed out that many Australians are trapped overseas, unable to return home because of the government cap on arrivals.

Clea Romeo tweeted, “My sister, husband (both fully vaccinated) and their baby have been trying for months to get a flight back. Shame they’re not celebrities where the rules clearly don’t apply”

Gubernatorial campaign

American media described Jenner’s time in Australia as a ‘pause’ in her political campaign. However, she disputed that.

“I am honouring a work commitment that I had made prior to even deciding to run for governor. There is no pause at all on this race to save California!

“My campaign team is in full operation, as am I.”

Jenner said she would return to California in time for a bus tour of the state ahead of the election on 14 September.

6% support

Jenner is one of sixteen Republicans competing in the election. With Democrats outnumbering Republicans two to one in the state, party strategists believe an overwhelming number of candidates provides their best chance of defeating Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. Polls show Jenner with just 6% support. However, echoing Donald Trump, Jenner says she does not trust the polls.

“Honestly, I’m not concerned about the polling. I guarantee you that I am in the lead.”

