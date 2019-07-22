Cairns Pride Festival is happening in October​​​​

The Queensland AIDS Council will auspice Cairns Pride Festival this October after the region’s long-running festival shut down last year.

Last December, the committee of Cairns Tropical Pride made the difficult decision to close the festival’s association after 12 years.

Advertisements

Janet Wilson, QuAC Northern Region Board Member, paid tribute to “the tremendous work and commitment by Cairns Tropical Pride Inc. and the many dedicated volunteers.”

She told QN Magazine QuAC CEO Rebecca Reynolds hosted a number of community consultations to find out if the community wants a festival this year.

“The answer was an overwhelming yes! We want to build on the solid foundation and great reputation of the Cairns Tropical Pride festival,” Wilson said.

Since those consultations, QuAC’s Cairns office has sent surveys to over 600 community members and received an excellent response. QuAC has also been in negotiation with Cairns Regional Council for continued support and some funding towards the festival.

“This is a major undertaking by QuAC for and on behalf of the LGBTI, Brotherboy and Sistergirl communities,” she said.

“I’m thrilled that the Cairns Pride Festival tradition will continue into its 13th year. However, there is a huge amount of work ahead of us. We’ll need a lot of assistance from the community.”

Volunteers, artists and performers wanted for Cairns Pride Festival

The festival will include an Opening Ceremony, Art Exhibition including a Sistergirl art workshop, Pride Fair Day and Closing Ceremony.

But first, QuAC wants to hear from interested artists, performers, volunteers, stallholders, and food and beverage vendors.

“We hope to engage many of our allies and the broader community to attend the festival so we’ll be asking that elements are family friendly,” Wilson said.

“Those who want to host a party, lunch, dinner, sporting event or other events during the Pride Festival month of October should also engage with QuAC to coordinate.”

She said QuAC is aiming to deliver a safe and inclusive Cairns Pride Festival “visibly celebrating the Far North region’s vibrant, colourful culture, diversity and talent.”

“QuAC’s values of courage, justice, innovation and celebration will be a common theme throughout the Festival,” she said.

Advertisements

“We acknowledge and thank everyone involved in previous Pride Festivals and look forward to walking this path together in 2019.”

To find out how to get involved, follow the QuAC North Queensland Facebook page or email cns@quac.org.au.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersexand queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.