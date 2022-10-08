QLD

Cairns Pride Festival returns with big Fair Day this month

cairns pride festival 2020 rainbow crossing queensland pride events
Photo: Cairns Pride Festival

Cairns Pride Festival will return this month with the long-running event officially launching later this week in Far North Queensland.

This year’s Cairns Pride Festival runs from October 14 to 23 and features social gatherings and community events across the region.

On October 23, Cairns Pride Festival’s biggest event, the Fair Day, will offer a day of entertainment, art, culture, food and more for family, friends and fur babies.

“Fair Day is a beautiful day where we come together to celebrate our LGBTIQ+ communities in the far north,” organisers said.

“We’re so excited to bring Fair Day to Fogarty Park for you, right next to the beautiful Cairns Esplanade. Bask in the big green open spaces that many of our communities have enjoyed over the years.

“Enjoy a full day of activities, including a welcome, a dog show, a bake-off competition, art for all ages, special guests, entertainment and more.

“Browse a range of merchandise, community, services, chill out space and health and wellbeing stalls.

“Bake up a storm and show off your best sweets skills at our Fair Day Bake Off competition.

“Bring along your cute little puppy, pride pooch or happy little fur baby dressed in their best rainbow and pride gear and enter them in the dog show.”

Cairns Pride Festival launches this Friday

Also on the Cairns Pride Festival lineup at the annual Art Exhibition, a Seniors Morning Tea, a social coffee catch-up and Busty Bingo at BAR 94.

The 2022 festival will launch this October 14, at the reopening of the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health’s Cairns office.

Cairns Pride Festival runs from October 14-23. Follow the Facebook page to find out more.

