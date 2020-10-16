Cairns Pride Festival returns with 2020 lineup

Cairns Pride Festival is returning this month, with the event officially launching in Far North Queensland tonight.

The festival’s 2020 lineup features a range of COVID-safe events independently designed and run by community leaders, volunteers and groups.

Among them events are a special movie screening, a Pride party at Turtle Cove Beach Resort and social group BoyZout’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Queensland Council for LGBTI Health (QC) CEO Rebecca Reynolds said QC backs the work of the volunteers who make the festival possible.

“Cairns Pride Festival is the largest continuing celebration of the diversity and inclusion of LGBTI Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities in tropical far north,” she told QNews.com.au.

“This is the fourteenth year of the volunteer-run festival.

“It’s a safe space for LGBTI Sistergirl and Brotherboy people to celebrate, connect and come together.”

The Cairns Pride Festival will be officially opened at 6pm tonight (October 16).

The Opening Night and Art Exhibition Launch Event is on at the Tanks Art Centre, and is livestreaming on the Centre’s Facebook page.

Find out more about the 2020 Cairns Pride Festival at the Facebook page.

Rainbow crossing unveiled ahead of Cairns Pride Festival

Earlier this week, Cairns Regional Council and a bevy of local drag stars unveiled the rainbow crossing on the Esplanade.

This year it’s located in front of La Pizza near the Aplin Street intersection.

For the first time, black and ochre stripes are part of the crossing, under the guidance of Council cultural advisor David Hudson.

These stripes represent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members of the LGBTI+ community.

Rebecca Reynolds said the crossing is “an important and visible act of celebration and LGBTIQ affirmation” ahead of the festival.

“This year, we are particularly proud to have collaborated with community to include additional black and ochre colours,” she said.

“[These] celebrate the vibrant and strong Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples who are an important part of our communities.”

Local Councillor Amy Eden said the crossing is in place for three weeks and is always a popular attraction.

“The Cairns Pride Festival brings together our diverse community in a celebration of our shared tropical lifestyle,” she said.

“I’m confident that the crossing will become a focal point this month… I expect there will be plenty of selfies taken with it.”

Cr Eden said the Cairns Pride Festival is an opportunity for the whole community to connect after the “significant isolation” of COVID-19.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.