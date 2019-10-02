Cairns Pride Festival 2019 begins next week

The Cairns Pride Festival will celebrate Far North Queensland’s LGBTIQ, Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities when it kicks off next week.

The festival, auspiced by the Queensland AIDS Council, will begin with the Cairns Pride Opening Ceremony from 10:30am on Friday, October 11.

Everyone will meet at Cairns Libraries on Abbott Street from 10:30am wearing their best rainbow attire. Then, Pride revellers will walk to the rainbow pedestrian crossing on the Esplanade.

Later that evening, Out! Cairns will host the “Legs 11” Cairns Pride opening party at XS Nightlife from 9pm.

The divine Dee-Licious will make a triumphant return to the Cairns stage, and DJ Ess and DJ Benny will play both classics and party anthems at the venue.

The festival’s Pride Art exhibition will launch on Wednesday, October 16.

People can then view the wide variety of artworks in the exhibition on weekdays and weekends until November 3.

Then revellers will gather at Cairns Pride’s family-friendly Fair Day celebrations on Sunday, October 20 at Tanks Art Centre.

Expect drag performers, fashion parades, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance performances, a dog show and lots more.

Cairns Pride Fesitval celebrates Far North Queensland’s vibrant culture and diversity

The new festival came about after the closure of the long-running Cairns Tropical Pride event last year.

QuAC North Queensland’s Janet Wilson said the community had told QuAC they “overwhelmingly” wanted the event to continue in Cairns.

“I’m thrilled that the Cairns Pride Festival tradition will continue into its 13th year,” she said.

She said QuAC wants to deliver a safe and inclusive festival “visibly celebrating the Far North region’s vibrant, colourful culture, diversity and talent.”

Cairns Pride Festival will begin on Friday, October 11. To find out more, follow the Cairns Pride Festival and QuAC North Queensland on Facebook.

