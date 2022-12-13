Cabaret star Hans returns to the stage after horror cruise ship fall

Australian cabaret star Hans has returned to the stage for the first time since his horror fall while performing on a cruise ship in August.

The faux German performer (above centre), whose real name is Matt Gilbertson, wore hot pink and walked with crutches as he joined Annabel Crabb and Leigh Sales at Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre to record their Chat 10 Looks 3 podcast.

Hans fell 4 metres into an orchestra pit during a gay cruise ship gig off the coast of Turkey in August. The performer sustained five fractures to his spine and shattered his foot and ankle.

He spent two painful weeks in Turkey before he was airlifted to London to undergo surgery.

Recording the podcast in Adelaide a few weeks ago, Gilbertson said his foot was out of his moon boot and he was slowly working his way off his crutches.

“Was very nervous to do so, however last night I stepped on stage for the first time since that mad night with dear Annabel and Leigh and had the BEST time,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I’m diligently doing my rehab exercises every day and learning to be patient (with a couple of tears on the way. Drama!)

“One more surgery is now booked for February so looking like April before I can dance etc.

“But last night was a motivation to get this bloody show back on the road!!”

Hans recalls how horror cruise ship fall happened in August

Speaking on Crabb and Sales’ podcast, Hans recounted the nasty accident to the two ABC stars.

“Just a word of advice for everybody, don’t rely on the Turkish health system. Not the best place for an emergency,” he said.

“I was doing a show on this ship, it was a – surprise – gay cruise,” Hans explained.

“There was three hydraulic lifts at the front of the stage and we had planned for the final song, Proud Mary.

“When it gets to the fast bit, two backing dancers were going to shoot up onto the stage. Unfortunately, one of the lifts was lowered in the second-to-last song.”

After he walked through the audience during a number, Hans said he went up a set of stairs, before falling off the unexpected drop.

“The song I was performing at the time was My Heart Will Go On… It was pretty theatrical,” he recalled.

Hans said as soon as he possibly could, he got on the plane to London for surgery.

“When I got to London, oh my god, the day I got there… Liz Truss, out. Two days later, Liz W, dead,” he said.

“Three prime ministers and two monarchs in the time I was in London. It was amazing.”

Hans explained that at the time many of the “700 Australian journalists” in London to cover the Queen Elizabeth II’s death visited him in hospital.

“Kochie and Nat turned up. They didn’t know you had to do the RAT test,” he said.

“So Kochie and Nat are spotted going into a public toilet in London to shove things up their nose. It’s like Logies night all over again,” Hans joked.

Hans went on, “I get a knock on the door, and Angela Bishop has turned up. She looks amazing. I looked like a scrag. I’m still in a hospital gown. There was a full bottle of urine next to me.”

Matt Gilbertson arrived back in Australia in October

After time recovering in London, Gilbertson arrived back in his home of Adelaide in October.

The performer told the two ABC hosts, “I’m just doing this so I can get on Australian Story, let’s be real.

“Other people sent flowers, these two [Leigh and Annabell] sent a whole rainforest. It was like a mafia funeral in my house.”

Listen to Leigh Sales’ and Annabell Crabb’s Chat 10 Looks 3 podcast here.

