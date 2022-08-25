Cabaret star Hans injured in stage fall on cruise ship

Cabaret star Hans suffered serious injury overnight after falling 4 metres from a stage into an orchestra pit while performing on a cruise ship off the Turkish coast. The popular Adelaide performer will now need surgery on his right foot.

He posted on Instagram that ironically, he cannot now perform at next week’s Broken Heel Festival in Broken Hill.

“On Thursday night, I was involved in an incident on stage while performing on a ship in Europe that saw me falling 4 meters into an orchestra pit.

“It’s resulted in a shattered foot and some slight spinal damage.

“At this stage, the spine looks manageable but I will require extensive surgery on my right foot.

“Obviously not an ideal situation, but it could have been much, much worse.

“I am being airlifted to London from Turkey today and will be treated when I arrive…

“Also, my dear friend Nurse Adam who is travelling with me this week is my superhero. Thank you for showing me the true meaning of friendship and for saving me throughout this.

“Sadly… this means I will not be able to perform at Broken Heel next week… and yes I’m aware of the irony in that!!! I was so looking forward to spending the weekend with you all.

“Future shows are currently on standby until we have more of an idea of my recovery plan…

“Oh…. And this send-off!!! Not the standing O I wanted at the end of the show, but it really cheered me up. THANK YOU, GAYS.”

