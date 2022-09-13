Cabaret star Hans gives update on injuries after cruise ship fall

Cabaret star Hans has given an update on the injuries he suffered after a horror fall on a cruise ship near Turkey.

The Adelaide entertainer, whose real name is Matt Gilbertson, was on a European tour as his camp German accordion player persona last month.

But while performing on a cruise ship off Turkey, the performer said he fell 4 metres from the stage into an orchestra pit. Hans shattered his foot and injured his back in the accident.

The star was later airlifted from Turkey to London, where he was rushed to hospital needing surgery.

Now, taking to Instagram this week, Hans has given a post-surgery update, thankfully confirming his back injuries were “stable”.

“I had surgery on my foot in London on Friday night and the magnificent team here worked very hard and we’re happy with the results,” he wrote.

“The back is thankfully stable and will be managed with a brace for a few months.”

Hans out of hospital and staying in London

But Hans must now stay in London, where he has friends to assist him, for some time before the star can return to Australia.

“I left the hospital last night and have to spend a number of weeks in London before I am cleared to fly back to my (second) home in Australia where I’ll start my rehab,” he said.

“This will take time… BUT… I will be back! And that is a promise AND a threat!”

But he said due to the months of recovery ahead, he has had to reschedule upcoming shows and thanked people for their support.

“Thank you for being patient while all this is sorted. As you can imagine there are many logistics involved,” Hans wrote.

“Also… Thank you for the incredible messages of support and love from everyone.

“I am seriously overwhelmed and very honoured to have such an amazing community surrounding me in what has been a pretty hectic time to say the least.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hans (@accordionhans)

Cabaret star is a regular at Australian festivals

Matt Gilbertson’s Hans is a regular on the Australian performing arts circuit, including in his home state’s Adelaide Fringe Festival.

He also became an international fame after he appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2018.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.