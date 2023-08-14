‘Buy a mirror’: Pauline Hanson dumps Mark Latham in messy feud

Mark Latham has fired back after One Nation leader Pauline Hanson removed him as leader of the NSW division of the party in a messy spat between the two conservative MPs.

Pauline Hanson has officially used her national powers to disband the party’s NSW leadership team, which Mark Latham previously led.

She wrote in a letter that her national executive had voted to install a new state executive as of August 9. The new state team doesn’t include Mark Latham but does include Pauline herself.

Pauline said a major reason for the harsh move was purportedly because the state wing failed to meet expectations in the state election in March.

“There was a 14 per cent swing against our party vote from the previous election,” Pauline wrote in the letter.

“There is still no good explanation as to why this occurred given that we had two MLCs in the state parliament, a fully resourced NSW branch office and disillusioned conservative voters abandoning the Liberal Party.”

‘Her best solution is to buy a mirror’

But Mark Latham blasted the “bizarre takeover” in a fiery statement on Facebook.

“Without consultation or due process, Senator Pauline Hanson used the National Executive powers of One Nation to take over our NSW branch,” Latham wrote.

“She has installed her own new State Executive with people from Queensland and Tasmania who did not lift a finger to help us during the March election campaign.

“Good party members who worked exceptionally hard for One Nation have been kicked off the Executive.

“Hanson’s sole justification for this takeover is our upper house vote, which fell by 1 per cent in March. Yet our 6 per cent result was still 2 per cent ahead of the NSW Senate result last year in a campaign Hanson herself headed.

“In Queensland, Hanson’s Senate vote fell by 3 per cent and she only just scraped in for re-election.

“If she is worried about under-performance, her best solution is to buy a mirror.

Latham added, “Over the past 5 years we have built up into the largest One Nation parliamentary party in the country – so where’s the problem?”

Happy to announce that I'm the new federal One Nation leader & am disbanding the entire party; thanks @PaulineHansonOz for your service & best of luck for future endeavours. — Pauline Pantsdown (@PPantsdown) August 14, 2023

Mark Latham fighting defamation lawsuit

The pair earlier appeared to have a falling out in March after Latham published a graphic, homophobic tweet about Sydney MP Alex Greenwich.

Latham is now being sued for defamation over the tweet that was so beyond the pale, even Pauline said, “I want you to know that I don’t condone [the comments] and neither do my members of parliament or party associates.

“I think they are disgusting,” she said, adding that Mark Latham hadn’t answered her calls.

But Mark Latham said at the time, “[Pauline] hasn’t contacted me and I’m not apologising. So I’m not resigning from anything. I’m not apologising or not backing down.”

A couple of months later, Hanson later walked back that commentary. She said she was still disappointed by Latham but “definitely” still had confidence in him.

She claimed he was “doing an excellent job” representing her party in NSW.

One Nation has appalling track record on LGBTQIA+ issues

Both politicians have appalling records on LGBTQIA+ rights. Mark Latham has repeatedly attacked the trans community in the NSW Parliament.

Earlier this month, Pauline also attacked “the alphabet people” in a homophobic Senate rant about the Welcome to Sex book.

Senator Hanson also this month failed a third time to get a Senate inquiry going into gender-affirming care.

At the time, she described affirming trans people as a “perverted attempt to remake the human species”.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.