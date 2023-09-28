SA

‘But I’m a Cheerleader’ to hit big screen as part of Feast Festival

Sarah Davison
But I'm a Cheerleader
Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall in But I'm a Cheerleader. Image: Youtube

Classic queer film But I’m a Cheerleader will be hitting the big screen again as part of Adelaide’s Feast Festival.

Starring a pre-Drag Race RuPaul, Natasha Lyonne, Melanie Lynskey and Clea DuVall, But I’m a Cheerleader has earned cult status since its release in 1999.

The film synopsis reads: “Megan (Natasha Lyonne) considers herself a typical American girl. She excels in school and cheerleading, and she has a handsome football-playing boyfriend even though she isn’t that crazy about him. So she’s stunned when her parents decide she’s gay and send her to True Directions, a boot camp meant to alter her sexual orientation. While there, Megan meets a rebellious and unashamed teen lesbian, Graham (Clea DuVall). Though Megan still feels confused, she starts to have feelings for Graham.”

In a recent chat with Variety, Natasha Lyonne and Melanie Lynskey reflected on the film’s enduring legacy.

Lyonne said she was still “so proud” of But I’m A Cheerleader.

“I remember Clea and I were at Sundance… These kids would be crying and saying, ‘Thank you for putting this on film,’ and ‘Now I feel like 10% less weird.’

“That, for me, was very heavy and continues to be very much what I’m about.

“In general, I really believe in making people that society wants to ‘outside’ and ‘other’ feel safe and [at] home. It’s very important to me. So I remain so proud of But I’m A Cheerleader.”

Tickets for the Feast Festival screening of But I’m a Cheerleader are available to purchase through Palace Nova.

DATE: Saturday, November 11
TIME: 6:00PM arrival | 6:30PM film
LOCATION: Palace Nova Cinemas Eastend

