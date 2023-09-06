Burlesque with bite at Briefs Factory’s Bite Club: Second Serve

Head to HOTA, Home of the Arts on Friday, September 15 for Bite Club: Second Serve, a sensational encore of cabaret, music, and circus mischief!

Enjoy the ultimate encore as the award-winning cult-cabaret mischief-makers from Briefs Factory and singer Sahara Beck (all pictured, above) join forces again next week at HOTA on the Gold Coast.

Briefs Factory is a Brisbane-based cabaret troupe that manufactures, cultivates and presents evocative, irreverent, physical performance.

Inspired by circus, drag, dance, burlesque, music, comedy and the ever-changing world around them, the Briefs Factory boys have travelled the world sharing their genre-defying, political party punk around the world.

Brisbane-based songbird Sahara Beck is hailed as one of Australia’s most arresting performers.

After teaming up for their string of successful Bite Club stage shows, they’ve joined forces again for Bite Club: Second Serve.

Sahara will unleash her soaring vocals while the ferociously fierce talents of the beloved Briefs boys sweep the stage.

Brace yourself for a decadent extravaganza packed with awe-inspiring talent, as the talented troupe of performers serves up a reimagining of signature acts blending circus, drag and burlesque.

Get ready for more boys, more musicians and more mayhem, accompanied by Sahara Beck’s unforgettable original music.

Don’t miss out on this genius and generous serving of internationally acclaimed burlesque royalty.

Bite Club: Second Serve is at HOTA on the Gold Coast for one night only on Friday, September 15.

HOTA, Home of the Arts, is a contemporary cultural precinct in the heart of the Gold Coast.

HOTA is the Coast’s home of live performances, art, lakeside strolls, stargazing, cinema-watching, conversation, new ideas, and culinary delights.

