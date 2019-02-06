Building A Healthy Relationship Free From Domestic and Family Violence

It’s easy to know you’re in a healthy relationship. You feel happy, safe, supported and respected.

Your partner does not tell you what you can do or who you can see. They do not monitor your behaviour to ensure compliance.

Domestic and family violence is not about conflict. It is about power and control.

In a healthy relationship, there is an equal balance of power between partners. Both partners feel free to state their opinions and make their own decisions.

Every relationship is different. There is no standard definition. However, healthy relationships do share common elements.

COMMUNICATION: In a healthy relationship, people talk to each other, honestly, openly, and without fear. They appreciate each other’s needs and expectations.

RESPECT: Partners value each other’s feelings and respect their differences.

SUPPORT: We all need support from time to time and should be able to depend on our partner to provide it.

COMPROMISE: In the normal run of any relationship there will be disagreements. In a healthy relationship these are resolved through compromise. We should be able to discuss differences in a rational manner and find a solution that is fair to both.

TRUST and SPACE: In a healthy relationship, partners can undertake activities and associate with other people away from their partner. Healthy relationships require space.

To build a relationship that’s healthy and secure

Define the type of relationship that you and your partner want, what you would both like to happen or not happen, and what makes you both comfortable.

Remember you should always be able to go out with your friends without your partner and participate in separate activities that enrich your life. You and your partner will have individual likes and needs which should be respected.

Finally, in a healthy relationship, you should not be forced to share passwords to your personal email, social media, phone or other private records.

For more information check out: qld.gov.au/LGBTIQendDFV

If you or someone you know is at risk of family and domestic violence:

In an emergency call Triple Zero (000) and ask for the Police.

Support for Queensland women is available from the DVConnect Womensline on 1800 811 811.

Support for Queensland men is available on the DVConnect Mensline on 1800 600 636.

Call Diverse Voices on 1800 184 527 3pm – midnight. Diverse Voices is a peer to peer phone and internet counselling service focused on the diverse voices that make up our community.

Thanks to our campaign partner: Queensland Government.