BS comes back to bite Hungary’s Victor Orban on arse

Viktor Orbán hungary
Image: Balázs Orbán Twitter

One of Europe’s most anti-LGBT politicians is embroiled in scandal after an important ally pardoned a child sexual abuser. Hungary’s Viktor Orban again demonstrates the hypocrisy of the tinpot dictators who deploy bigotry as a tool of tyranny.

Like Putin in Russia and Erdogan in Turkey, Hungary’s Orban relentlessly demonises the LGBTQIA+ community. It helps distract from the poor governance of his authoritarian regime.

In 2020, his government ended legal recognition of transgender people. Then, in 2021 it proposed legislation similar to Russia’s ‘gay propaganda’ laws. Orban constantly portrays himself as a defender of Christian civilisation against the encroachment of ‘gender ideology’ threatening Hungary’s youth.

Man who directed abuse cover-up pardoned

Orban ally President Katalin Novak resigned last Saturday over her decision to pardon the deputy director of a children’s home who had helped cover up the abuse of underaged boys. Justice Minister Judit Varga, another Orban ally, also resigned after signing off on the pardon.

The deputy director of the children’s home forced boys to retract statements they made against the home’s director who received an eight-year jail sentence for his abuse of the children. Katalin Novak pardoned the deputy director during a visit by Pope Francis to Hungary in April 2023, but the public only became aware of the pardon last week.

Hungary’s Orban loses only women in cabinet

The President and Justice Minister were previously the only two women in Orban’s cabinet and Varga’s ex-husband was quick to claim the women were taking the fall for the men.

“I do not want to be part of a system for a minute longer where the real culprits hide behind women’s skirts.”

Orban will no doubt survive. He remains in power through a gerrymandered electoral system and control of the media. Hungary should serve as a warning to countries like Australia that have allowed giant agenda-driven corporations to dominate the media landscape. But it won’t. 😟

2022: Budapest Pride: 30,000 defy heat and Viktor Orban.

2023: Thousands protest Victor Orban’s bigotry at Budapest Pride.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

