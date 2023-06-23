Bros star Luke Macfarlane now officially a daddy to baby daughter

Bros star Luke Macfarlane is officially a daddy, announcing the birth of his first child earlier this month.

The out actor announced on Instagram that he and his partner Hig Roberts were now dads to an adorable baby girl.

“Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We started life with some hectic days and received world class care.

“On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in.”

In the post the couple shared sweet photos and clips, including of Luke rocking his daughter and partner Hig gazing at the newborn as she holds onto his finger with her hand.

Luke’s friends and co-stars reacted with sweet comments, including Bros co-star Billy Eichner, who commented a string of heart emojis.

Luke Macfarlane, who got a breakthrough role in the family drama Brothers and Sisters, came out as gay in 2008.

In the past few years, he’s starred in two gay rom-coms, Netflix’s Single All the Way and the big-screen Bros.

According to People, Luke and Hig Roberts are private about their relationship but have been together for a while.

Hig is a former two-time champion alpine skier and now sports agent.

The athlete became the first in his sport at his level to come out as gay in an interview in 2020.

