Bros movie gets hilarious new trailer and release date

There’s been a lot of anticipation building ahead of the new history making queer film, Bros and now we have our next look at the film.

The film is set to be the first mainstream film to feature an all LGBTQIA+ cast and it’s heading to the cinemas soon.

And this latest trailer for the queer rom-com is proving Bros is going to be a smash hit.

Bros trailer hits all the right notes

While we already had our first taste of the upcoming Bros film earlier last month, more tasty treats have arrived.

Pegged as one of the gayest movies of all time, Bros is set to deliver all of the gay laughs and it’s about damn time.

Our first glimpse into the film gave us some great laugh out loud moments.

Now the latest look gives us more insight into the relationship between the films protagonists.

Bobby is shown as single and happy, albeit a little bit bitter.

While working with the not so harmonious LGBTQ+ history museum he enjoys his down time and doesn’t really see himself settling down with anyone.

While at a dinner his friends reveal they are now in a “throuple,” while Bobby really isn’t even interested in being in a couple.

Along comes Aaron

Aaron is played by the gorgeous Luke Macfarlane, famously known for his time on Brothers and Sisters.

Gorgeous, chiselled, stunning and shirtless, Aaron is everything Bobby evidently loves and hates in a man.

While he never thought he’d snare the attention of someone like Aaron, Bobby was wrong.

The two are shown meeting and flirting in a club as they awkwardly stumble through their first meeting.

Following this meet up is a hilarious preview of what is to come for these two leading men.

Between the ups and downs of their friendships and navigating gay dating in 2022, the Bros movie looks to be every bit as hilarious as it is heartwarming.

Bros will hit theatres on September 30.

Watch the new extender trailer below.