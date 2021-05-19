Brooke Blurton is the first ever bisexual star of Bachelorette Australia

Channel 10 has revealed bisexual woman Brooke Blurton is the next star of Bachelorette Australia, in a world first shake-up for the dating show.

The 26-year-old youth worker will have both men and women vying for her attention. It’s the first time ever either The Bachelor or Bachelorette has had a mixed gender cast.

The Western Australian-born Yamatji-Noongar woman is also the first Indigenous lead on the show.

“I am so ready for this. I’ve done it twice before and now, having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience,” she said.

“My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things!

“I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for.”

Channel 10 has encouraged both men and women aged 23-35 to apply. Filming will start in June and the series will screen later in the year.

“We are a nation of people from so many different backgrounds, so many different cultures and so many different experiences,” Bachelorette Australia host Osher Günsberg said.

“Yet we all have one thing in common – we all want to be loved in a way that is meaningful to us.

“I can’t wait to get started on helping our Bachelorette Brooke find that kind of love.”

Brooke Blurton has appeared on two previous series

Brooke Blurton first appeared on The Bachelor on Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins’ season in 2018, but departed on her own terms at the end of that season.

She later appeared on Bachelor In Paradise the next year, and made headlines when she went on a date with Alex Nation.

