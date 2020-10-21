Broncos star Ali Brigginshaw named NRLW player of the year

Brisbane Broncos NRLW captain Ali Brigginshaw has finally been recognised as the best female player in Australia.

The 30-year-old received her first ever Dally M medal for Female Player of the Year surrounded by her cheering teammates during the virtual awards ceremony on Monday.

Brigginshaw wrote on her Facebook page receiving the award was truly humbling and she was grateful.

“Congratulations to all the nominees and everyone involved in this year’s NRLW,” she said.

“We have all had to make massive sacrifices to play in 2020 and everyone should be proud.

“Finally, I have to thank my beautiful partner Kate and the kids, whom without their constant support and encouragement and a lot of understanding I wouldn’t be the player I am today.

“Kate you are my backbone and I love you so much.”

Ali Brigginshaw, originally from Ipswich, began playing footy when she was 10 years old. She returned to the sport in 2009.

Brigginshaw also captained Brisbane to back-to-back NRLW premierships in 2018 and 2019.

This season, Brigginshaw has captained the Broncos to an unbeaten three wins.

This weekend, she’s hoping for a third straight premiership win on Saturday (October 25). The Broncos are playing the Sydney Roosters in the NRLW grand final at ANZ Stadium.

Last December, on Brigginshaw’s 30th birthday, she got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Kate Daly.

Ali Brigginshaw earlier made heartwarming headlines in 2018 when she sealed the Broncos’ historic victory in the inaugural NRLW Grand Final with a post-match kiss with Kate.

