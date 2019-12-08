Bronco’s captain Ali Brigginshaw proposes to Kate Daly

Bronco’s captain Ali Brigginshaw took to her knee and proposed on Saturday night to girlfriend Kate Daly. Ali’s first public declaration of love for Kate came in a post-match kiss after she captained her team to a win in the first NWRL Grand Final.
The Courier-Mail reported on Ali’s proposal.
“I will never forget the day you asked me to be your girlfriend, 16 months to this day. And I hope you will never forget this moment. I love you with all my heart; will you marry me?”
Kate posted a photo of Ali’s proposal to social media.
Celebrating Ali’s 30th Birthday and this happened 💓
Thank you so much to everyone who has messaged and called since last night, and to everyone who was there to watch this special moment happen.
I am so overwhelmed with the amount of love and support we have received and I am so happy to say YES to you.
Ali Brigginshaw proposing to Kate Daly
After the famous Grand Final kiss in 2018, Ali Brigginshaw spoke of her love for Kate.
“She’s the person I love… Kate is the reason why I train hard; my family is a reason I train hard, and I go up and give them a big hug and a kiss and that doesn’t mean any different to when I go up and give her a kiss.
