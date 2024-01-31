Broken Heel Festival to celebrate Priscilla’s 30th birthday

The Broken Heel Festival is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Priscilla Queen of the Desert later this year.

Three decades ago, director Stephan Elliott and actors Hugo Weaving, Terence Stamp and Guy Pearce filmed parts of the iconic Australian flick at The Palace Hotel in the outback town of Broken Hill.

Every year since 2015, the five-day Broken Heel Festival takes over the town to celebrate Priscilla at her spiritual home.

Broken Heel gives festivalgoers from all over Australia and the world an unforgettable mix of drag, divas and disco in the outback Silver City.

The Broken Heel festival program also includes a lineup of Australian and international drag artists and shows across five days, as well as social events celebrating the film.

An interactive screening of Priscilla Queen of the Desert will feature a cast and crew Q&A.

The Broken Heel team have told us this year, they’re inviting every cast and crew member of the 1994 film to return for a 30th anniversary reunion.

Meanwhile, the Broken Heel Festival’s Main Street Parade is one of Australia’s biggest and best regional Pride parades. Up to 6000 people line the streets to watch Broken Hill’s main drag fill with drag.

The Broken Heel Festival is back from September 5-9, 2024. Early bird tickets are on sale now. Visit the website to find out more.

