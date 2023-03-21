Brokeback Mountain is being adapted into a musical in London

Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges will star in a play adaptation of Brokeback Mountain—the iconic short story about cowboys, heartache and gay sex in a tent.

Brokeback Mountain, as many know, tells the story of two men constrained by their heterosexual marriages whilst embroiled in a gay love affair spanning over the course of 20 years.

Naturally, the LGBTQIA+ community still considers the story as a quintessential piece of queer media, praising it for its bold storytelling.

So naturally, the announcement of a musical stage adaptation set to premier on London’s West End, has fans delighted.

BAFTA-nominated Mike Faist and Oscar-nominated Lucas Hedges will portray the lead roles of Jack Twist and Ennis Del Mar, respectively.

Adapted from original Brokeback Mountain

In a press release, sriptwriter Ashely Robinson says the story is an adaptation from Annie Proulx’s 1997 short story, and not the 2005 film.

She says she is “honoured to be entrusted by Annie Proulx to bring new life in new form to her timeless and universal story.

“A story that means so much to so many, and will surely mean as much to a whole new generation.”

The press release also included a statement from Proulx, who says “Brokeback Mountain has been recreated in several different forms, each with its own distinctive moods and impact.

“Ashley’s script is fresh and deeply moving, opening sight lines not visible in the original nor successive treatments.”

Cowboys sing the blues

The play will also include original music by Dan Gillespie Sells, lead singer of The Feeling.

Ashley Robinson explains that the play will use the music to give the story a voice.

This musical voice will narrate the inner struggles of the two young cowboys and capture the harsh landscape of their surroundings.

This will also serve to complement and convey the poetic prose of Annie Proulx’s original work.

The stage play will run from the 10th of May to August 12.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.