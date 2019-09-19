Broadway darling Faith Prince heading to Brisbane stage

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Faith Prince is returning to Australia in October for two intimate cabaret performances at QPAC.

Faith Prince has been dazzling audiences since winning the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Miss Adelaide in the musical Guys and Dolls.

Advertisements

In her latest concert, An Intimate Evening with Faith Prince, the performer moves effortlessly between theatre, live performance, television and movies, reflecting this southern belle’s past and present with a small glimpse into the future as well.

Her unforgettable and often hilarious adventures are brought to life through the songs of some of America’s greatest composers. These include Harold Arlen, Menken & Ashman, Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, Rodgers & Hart and Jerry Herman.

As one of Broadway’s best loved leading ladies, Faith Prince has appeared in a string of successful musicals including roles as Ursula in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Ella in Bells Are Ringing, Miss Hannigan in Annie, Anna in The King and I, and Mrs Wilkinson in Billy Elliot.

Audiences may know Faith from her recurring roles on television in the sitcoms Modern Family and Spin City.

Faith last appeared on the QPAC stage with her Annie co-star Anthony Warlow.

But this time Brisbane audiences will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with her for two very special shows in the intimate surrounds of the Cremorne Theatre. Faith will be accompanied by New York based composer and musical director Alex Rybeck.

While in Brisbane for the concerts, Faith and her Musical Director, Alex Rybeck will lend their time and talent to work with 30 students of the third-year Bachelor of Musical Theatre course at Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University (QCGU).

The week-long program of workshops and masterclasses, presented by QPAC in association with QCGU, will culminate in a Student Cabaret Showcase on Thursday 3 October in the Cremorne Theatre.

Don’t miss experiencing Faith Prince, a multi-talented performer accompanied by her acclaimed Musical Director Alex Rybeck, in these two special shows only at QPAC in Brisbane.

Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Faith Prince in QPAC’s Cremorne Theatre on Friday 4 & Saturday 5 October 2019 are on sale now. For tickets visit qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.