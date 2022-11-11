Brittney Griner moved to Russian penal colony

American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a Russian penal colony.

In a statement to NBC, Griner’s lawyers confirmed the move but admitted that her current location is unknown.

“We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination,” lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said.

This is not unusual, according to Amnesty International.

Russian authorities frequently transport prisoners without notifying their lawyers or family, cutting them off from outside contact for days, weeks, or even months during the transfer.

Prisoners are often transported by train and taken via a complicated route to their final destination.

The journey can take from two weeks to a month or more.

Brittney Griner calls her incarceration “traumatic”

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested on February 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

Griner’s defense team claimed she had packed the vapes by accident while leaving in a rush.

In October, Griner unsuccessfully appealed her nine-year sentence, calling her incarceration “traumatic”.

After the appeal was denied, Griner’s wife Cherelle Griner appeared on the talk show The View.

Cherelle told the co-hosts that the denied appeal was “just disheartening” and left her in “complete disbelief.”

“I understand that every state, every country has their own rules, but this is just absurd,” she said.

“The crime and the punishment is disproportionate at its finest … There are people convicted of murder in Russia who [have] a sentence way less than B.G., and it just makes absolutely no sense to me.”

Cherelle said she believed her wife’s incarceration was politically motivated.

U.S. officials consider Griner to be unlawfully detained.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the government continues to work for her release.

“Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Cherelle Griner has started a letter-writing campaign for her wife.

Fans are encouraged to write letters of support at wearebg.org.