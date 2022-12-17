Brittney Griner: “It feels so good to be home!”

After her release from a Russian prison in a prisoner exchange, Brittney Griner has thanked everyone who helped her survive the ordeal and worked for her release.

“It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

The two-time Olympic gold medallist thanked her wife, Cherelle Griner, her family, her team, the Phoenix Mercury, and the WNBA for their support. She also thanked her legal team and the NGOs that worked for her release along with the Biden-Harris Administration. The basketball star’s release came almost 10 months after authorities detained her at a Moscow airport with cannabis oil in her luggage.

“Every family deserves to be whole.”

“President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

The Biden administration negotiated a prisoner swap with Russia, exchanging Brittney Griner for notorious arms merchant Viktor Bout. Right-wing Americans criticised the Biden Administration for not including former Marine Paul Whelan in the exchange. However, US officials claim the Russians refused to consider an exchange for Whelan, convicted on spying charges in 2022.

Brittney Griner assured fans she would continue to play basketball.

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

