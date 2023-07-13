Britney Spears Reveals the Cover and Release Date of her memoir, The Woman in Me

The cover and release date for Britney Spears’ highly-anticipated tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me has been revealed.

The pop star shared a post to Instagram that read, “It’s coming… my story on my terms at last. Are you ready?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

The memoir will allow Spears to finally tell her story of the conservatorship she was held in for 13 years.

The end of her conservatorship came amidst a fervent fan-led campaign that drew public attention to the singer’s plight.

After being freed from her conservatorship, Spears addressed her fans directly.

#FreeBritney movement… I have no words,” she wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Britney Spears lashes out at conservatorship in audio message

“Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship… my life is now in that direction.”

Britney Spears memoir will allow singer to ‘share her story at last’

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told People.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” a release for the memoir reads.

“Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last. ”

The Woman In Me will be released on October 24, 2023.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.